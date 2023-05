videoDetails

Mamata Banerjee to not attend Karnataka CM's Oath Taking Ceremony

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

The swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka's new CM Siddaramaiah will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday. Many veterans will be involved in this swearing but West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not be involved. Know what is the reason.