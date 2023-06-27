NewsVideos
Mamata Banerjee's helicopter emergency landing in West Bengal's Sevoke

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee's helicopter made an emergency landing in Sevok, West Bengal. This step has been taken due to low visibility. As per latest reports, Mamata was returning after the meeting in Jalpaiguri when this incident happened.

