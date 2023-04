videoDetails

Mamta will convert Bengal into Kashmir and Nitish will convert 'Bihar' into 'Bengal' - Giriraj Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

After the violence in West Bengal and Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh has made very serious allegations against the Chief Ministers of both the states. Giriraj Singh said that Mamta Banerjee is making West Bengal Kashmir. So Nitish Kumar is making Bihar Bengal.