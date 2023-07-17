trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636493
Manali -Leh National Highway restored by BRO, 80 hours after devastation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 08:40 AM IST
Days after incessant rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, causing devastation on a massive scale, Manali-Leh National Highway has been restored for traffic by Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Opening of the road facilitated the movement of 1500 heavy vehicles that were stranded.
