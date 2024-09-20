videoDetails

Mandi MC cuts power, water supply to mosque over illegal structure

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

Big news is coming out about the illegal mosque in Mandi. After cutting off the electricity of the illegal mosque, now an order has been issued to stop the water supply as well. Let us tell you that under the order of the Municipal Corporation Court, this illegal construction has to be demolished within 30 days. Meanwhile, Hindu organizations have demanded from the administration that an ASI survey of the land on which the mosque is located should be done. They claim that the place where the mosque has been built was earlier a Shiva temple.