Mani Shankar Aiyar apologizes for using word 'alleged' for 1962 Chinese attack

| Updated: May 29, 2024, 07:52 AM IST

Mani Shankar Aiyar on 1962 Chinese Attack: Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has apologized for using the word 'alleged' for the Chinese attack in 1962. A video of a program organized at the Foreign Correspondents Club has surfaced in which he said that the Chinese allegedly attacked India in October 1962, due to which a controversy arose.