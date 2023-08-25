trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653308
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mani Shankar Aiyar big statement on Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar gave a big statement on Pakistan and said that dialogue is necessary and I am in favor of dialogue with Pakistan. He further said, Rahul ji, I get very little
Follow Us

All Videos

ISRO releases latest video of Chandrayaan 3
play icon3:58
ISRO releases latest video of Chandrayaan 3
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th August 2023
play icon6:34
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th August 2023
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Fodder Scam case.
play icon0:59
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Fodder Scam case.
Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get back the stuck money
play icon3:59
Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get back the stuck money
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Greece as BRICS Summit 2023 concludes
play icon14:15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Greece as BRICS Summit 2023 concludes

Trending Videos

ISRO releases latest video of Chandrayaan 3
play icon3:58
ISRO releases latest video of Chandrayaan 3
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th August 2023
play icon6:34
Know your horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 25th August 2023
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Fodder Scam case.
play icon0:59
Supreme Court to hold hearing in Fodder Scam case.
Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get back the stuck money
play icon3:59
Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin how to get back the stuck money
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Greece as BRICS Summit 2023 concludes
play icon14:15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Greece as BRICS Summit 2023 concludes
Mani Shankar Aiyar,Mani Shankar Aiyar Pakistan,mani shankar aiyar's comment on pakistan love,mani shankar aiyar on modi,mani shankar aiyar statement,mani shankar aiyar india,mani shankar aiyar (politician),mani shankar aiyar latest,Pakistan,mani shankar aiyar controversy,mani shankar aiyar modi,mani shankar aiyar news,mani shankar aiyar on pm,mani shankar aiyar on pv narasimha rao,Pakistan news,Congress,Rahul Gandhi,pakistan india,pakistan india news,