Manipur: Imphal Police busts fake currency racket, 2 arrested

Anti-Drug cell of Imphal East Police busted a fake currency racket on August 25. They recovered 3790 suspected World is Yours (WY) drugs, 60g suspected Heroin, 26 bundles & 89 numbers of 500 fake currency notes. The police also two accused arrested.

|Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 09:20 PM IST
