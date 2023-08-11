trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647523
Manipur PM Modi Breaking: PM Modi's tweet regarding Manipur – India stands with the people of Manipur

|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Manipur PM Modi Breaking: Regarding Manipur, PM Modi tweeted that India stands with the people of Manipur, I assure the people of the state that there will be both peace and progress. We are determined to restore normalcy and uphold the dignity of women.

