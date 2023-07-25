trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640161
Manipur Police takes big action in Viral Video Case

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:56 AM IST
Manipur Viral Video 2023: A video dated 4 May 2023 had surfaced from Manipur. In this video, brutality is seen happening with two women of a community. Police has taken strict action on this matter and now 14 more people have been identified. Further in this report, see 100 big headlines of the day in a flash.
UP: Man arrested in Agra as video of him urinating on another person goes viral
play icon1:41
UP: Man arrested in Agra as video of him urinating on another person goes viral
23-year-old man looses his life while making reel in Karnataka
play icon1:19
23-year-old man looses his life while making reel in Karnataka
Srinagar’s INOX Cinema witnesses Hollywood’s first houseful show after decades
play icon4:15
Srinagar’s INOX Cinema witnesses Hollywood’s first houseful show after decades
RS Oppn MPs continue protest on Parliament premises over Manipur issue, suspension of MP Sanjay Singh
play icon3:58
RS Oppn MPs continue protest on Parliament premises over Manipur issue, suspension of MP Sanjay Singh
Rajasthan: Congress defends move to sack minister Gudha; BJP calls it ‘Shameful, Dictatorship’
play icon1:39
Rajasthan: Congress defends move to sack minister Gudha; BJP calls it ‘Shameful, Dictatorship’
