Manipur starts collecting biometric data of 'illegal' immigrants from Myanmar

|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 02:15 PM IST
Manipur govt resumed biometric campaign of all the 'illegal' immigrants from Myanmar. This comes after receiving instructions from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. A team of officials of the NCRB assisted the State Govt officials in the process.

