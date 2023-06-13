NewsVideos
Manipur Violence: As ethnic violence remains in Manipur, many left in despair at relief camps

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
More than 50,000 people have been displaced and relocated to 349 relief camps due to ethnic tensions. Their plight needs your attention. Watch the full video...

