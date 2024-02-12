trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720651
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Manish Sisodia gets 3-day interim bail

Sonam|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Manish Sisodia News Former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia Manish Sisodia has got a big relief from the court. Rouse Avenue Court has granted three days interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia. Sisodia has got bail to attend his niece's wedding in Lucknow.

All Videos

PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14
Play Icon02:52
PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14
Delhi Chalo' Farmers' Protest: Police Conduct Tear Gas Mock Drill at Shambu Border
Play Icon00:40
Delhi Chalo' Farmers' Protest: Police Conduct Tear Gas Mock Drill at Shambu Border
Family of Karpoori Thakur Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi for Bharat Ratna
Play Icon02:49
Family of Karpoori Thakur Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi for Bharat Ratna
PM Modi's Tour: Qatar Visit Set for February 14 Following UAE Trip
Play Icon01:30
PM Modi's Tour: Qatar Visit Set for February 14 Following UAE Trip
Bihar Floor Test: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Addresses State Assembly Ahead Of Government Floor Test
Play Icon02:58
Bihar Floor Test: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Addresses State Assembly Ahead Of Government Floor Test

Trending Videos

PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14
play icon2:52
PM Modi to visit Qatar on Feb 14
Delhi Chalo' Farmers' Protest: Police Conduct Tear Gas Mock Drill at Shambu Border
play icon0:40
Delhi Chalo' Farmers' Protest: Police Conduct Tear Gas Mock Drill at Shambu Border
Family of Karpoori Thakur Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi for Bharat Ratna
play icon2:49
Family of Karpoori Thakur Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi for Bharat Ratna
PM Modi's Tour: Qatar Visit Set for February 14 Following UAE Trip
play icon1:30
PM Modi's Tour: Qatar Visit Set for February 14 Following UAE Trip
Bihar Floor Test: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Addresses State Assembly Ahead Of Government Floor Test
play icon2:58
Bihar Floor Test: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Addresses State Assembly Ahead Of Government Floor Test