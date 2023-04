videoDetails

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till 17th April in liquor policy scam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 02:56 PM IST

A hearing was held today regarding Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. The judicial custody of Manish Sisodia has been extended during the hearing in the CBI case. Know in detail in this report what happened in Manish Sisodia's hearing.