Manmohan Singh made serious allegations against PM Narendra Modi

Sonam|Updated: May 30, 2024, 05:32 PM IST
Amidst the Lok Sabha elections 2024, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has written an open letter making serious allegations against the current Prime Minister Narendra Modi on many issues. In this letter, Manmohan Singh has written that before no PM has used hateful and unparliamentary words to target any particular section of the opposition. Manmohan Singh also targeted the BJP government regarding the Agniveer scheme and said that the BJP government considers the age of patriotism to be only 4 years.

