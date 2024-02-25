trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724863
Mann ki baat: 'Women's Day will be an opportunity to salute the contribution of women power'

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 02:20 PM IST
Mann ki Baat: In Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi said that I have received many inputs full of positivity, in which many such countrymen are mentioned who are engaged in improving the lives of others by becoming a ray of hope for others. . Praising the women power of the country, the PM said that after a few days we will celebrate Women's Day, this special day will be an opportunity to salute the contribution of women power in the development journey of the country... Today the women of the country are ahead in every field.

