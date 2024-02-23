trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723963
Manohar Joshi Death Breaking: Former Maharashtra CM Manohar Joshi dies of heart attack

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Manohar Joshi Death Breaking: Former CM of Maharashtra Manohar Joshi has passed away. Let us tell you that he had a heart attack on 21st February, after which he was admitted to Hinduja Hospital. He breathed his last at 3 am today.

