trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683242
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Manoj Jarange to meet team of ministers in Maratha Reservation Case

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Maharashtra Maratha reservation ruckus still underway. Due to this, a team of ministers is going to meet Manoj Jarange today. So let us tell you that today the MLAs have once again demonstrated in Mumbai regarding Maratha reservation. This demonstration has been done by the leaders of Uddhav group. To understand this news in detail, see this report.
Follow Us

All Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 2nd November' 2023
Play Icon11:18
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 2nd November' 2023
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces huge ruckus ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Play Icon8:11
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces huge ruckus ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Saurabh Bhardwaj holds press conference on Delhi liquor scam case
Play Icon3:48
Saurabh Bhardwaj holds press conference on Delhi liquor scam case
Samajwadi Party to contest on 65 seats in UP
Play Icon4:39
Samajwadi Party to contest on 65 seats in UP
AAP launches scathing attack on BJP-ED over Delhi Liquor Scam Case
Play Icon2:0
AAP launches scathing attack on BJP-ED over Delhi Liquor Scam Case

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 2nd November' 2023
play icon11:18
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day | 2nd November' 2023
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces huge ruckus ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
play icon8:11
I.N.D.I.A. Alliance faces huge ruckus ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
Saurabh Bhardwaj holds press conference on Delhi liquor scam case
play icon3:48
Saurabh Bhardwaj holds press conference on Delhi liquor scam case
Samajwadi Party to contest on 65 seats in UP
play icon4:39
Samajwadi Party to contest on 65 seats in UP
AAP launches scathing attack on BJP-ED over Delhi Liquor Scam Case
play icon2:0
AAP launches scathing attack on BJP-ED over Delhi Liquor Scam Case
Maharashtra Maratha Aarakshan,Manoj Jarange,protest against maratha reservation,Maratha reservation,maratha reservation latest news today,maratha aarakshan protest,maratha aarakshan,maratha aarakshan morcha,jarange patil maratha aarakshan,maratha aarakshan latest news,maratha aarakshan latest news today,manoj jarange patil maratha aarakshan,Maharashtra politics,maratha aarakshan latest news jalna,police lathicharge on maratha aarakshan protest,Maharashtra,Zee News,