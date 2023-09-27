trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667820
Manoj Jha's Poem leads to controversy

Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 03:06 PM IST
Manoj Jha Poem Controversy: During the special session of Parliament, the women reservation bill was being discussed and during that discussion, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha read this poem by Om Prakash Valmiki. It can be a matter of debate as to what was his motive behind reciting this poem. However, RJD had an objection as to why the government is silent on this reservation for OBC women. The Women's Reservation Bill has been passed by both the houses of the Parliament, but the politics of Bihar has heated up over her recitation of this poem.
