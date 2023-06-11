NewsVideos
Manoj Tiwari on Kejriwal: 'Kejriwal was screaming and shouting in this Ramlila Maidan'

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi today. CM Kejriwal has made many attacks on the central government one after the other. In response to which Manoj Tiwari reminded Kejriwal of his many promises including Lokpal.

