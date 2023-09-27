trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667709
Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan wins gold in 25 Meter Pistol Shooting

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
Asian Games 2023: India has won the gold medal in the 25 meter pistol team event. The team of Manu Bhakar, Isha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan has won this medal. India now has 4 gold medals in the Asian Games 2023.
