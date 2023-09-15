trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662552
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Martyr Major Ashish set out on his last journey...body reached Panipat.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 08:28 AM IST
Ananatnag Encounter Update News: The mortal remains of Major Ashish, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, has reached Panipat. Where the people of the village have gathered in large numbers.
Follow Us

All Videos

Outrage among the people...screaming after seeing the dead body of Major Ashish!
play icon6:25
Outrage among the people...screaming after seeing the dead body of Major Ashish!
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which 4 zodiac signs will get special benefits?
play icon6:6
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which 4 zodiac signs will get special benefits?
Jyotish Guru Show: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:36
Jyotish Guru Show: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar gave advice to Pakistanis!
play icon1:37
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar gave advice to Pakistanis!
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition 'trapped' on Sanatan?
play icon34:20
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition 'trapped' on Sanatan?

Trending Videos

Outrage among the people...screaming after seeing the dead body of Major Ashish!
play icon6:25
Outrage among the people...screaming after seeing the dead body of Major Ashish!
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which 4 zodiac signs will get special benefits?
play icon6:6
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which 4 zodiac signs will get special benefits?
Jyotish Guru Show: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:36
Jyotish Guru Show: The most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar gave advice to Pakistanis!
play icon1:37
IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar gave advice to Pakistanis!
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition 'trapped' on Sanatan?
play icon34:20
Taal Thok Ke: Opposition 'trapped' on Sanatan?
ananatnag encounter,Ananatnag Army operation,terrorist attack in rajouri,Rajouri encounter,jammu kashmir encounter,Latest Jammu News in Hindi,Kashmir encounter,Jammu and Kashmir encounter,encounter in jammu and kashmir,jammu kashmir encounter today,jammu kashmir news,jammu and kashmir encounter rajouri,Jammu and Kashmir,Colonel Manpreet Singh,dsp humayan bhat,major ashish d,herone drone in anantnag,para commando in anantnag encounter,anantnag encounter live,