Martyr Manpreet Singh's mortal remains will be brought to Panchkula, Haryana

|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Jammu Kashmir Breaking: The mortal remains of martyr Manpreet Singh, who was martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, will be brought to Panchkula, Haryana. Here he will be given his last farewell.
