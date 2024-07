videoDetails

Masjid Mazar covered on kanwar Yatra route

| Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 06:14 PM IST

Mosques and dargahs falling on the route of Kanwariyas were covered. The Supreme Court's ban on putting up nameplates on the Kanwar route will continue. UP government's argument in the Supreme Court. A unilateral order was passed without hearing the other side, it was said that the order to put up nameplates was given to avoid hurting religious sentiments and to maintain peace.