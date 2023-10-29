trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681495
Massive blast in Kerala's Christian Convention Center

Oct 29, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Kerala Blast: There has been an explosion in Ernakulam, Kerala. There has been a blast in Kalamassery Convention Centre. People present at the spot say that more than one explosion was heard. In this incident, one person has died and 23 people are injured. The condition of 5 injured remains critical
