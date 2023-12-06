trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696073
Massive controversy erupted after Senthilkumar called Hindi heartland states,‘Gaumutra’ states

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 07:52 PM IST
Gaumutra Controversy: MP Senthil Kumar was calling BJP only the party of North India in the Lok Sabha yesterday. During this time he had said that you have no value in the South. But in the same tone of speaking, he used a word for Hindi belt or cow belt - "Gaumutra Pradesh". BJP alleged that the statement regarding Gaumutra state was given deliberately. This is not just a way to insult Sanatan again. Just as DMK leaders had earlier described Sanatan as dengue, malaria and AIDS, rather this statement is a conspiracy to further the narrative of dividing the country into North-South.
