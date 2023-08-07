trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645762
Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi's AIIMS, Fire Tenders Dousing Off The Fire

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of AIIMS. All people evacuated. More than 6 fire tenders sent, say Delhi Fire Service. Further details are awaited.

