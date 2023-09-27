trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667625
Massive fire breaks out at wedding ceremony, 113 killed, 150 injured

Sep 27, 2023
At least 100 people have been killed and 150 injured in a fire at a wedding ceremony in northern Iraq. According to local media, the bride and groom are also said to be among the victims. According to BBC report, this fire broke out late on Tuesday evening in Al-Hamdaniya district of Northern Nineveh province of Iraq. It is not yet clear what caused the fire, but initial reports say that it started after fireworks were lit.
