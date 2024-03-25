Advertisement
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Ujjain Mahakal Temple

Sonam|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
Ujjain Mahakal Mandir Fire: A major accident took place during the Bhasma Aarti being held in the Mahakal temple of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning. A fire broke out as soon as Gulal was blown during Aarti.

