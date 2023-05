videoDetails

Massive fire breaks out in under-construction building of AIIMS in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 03:05 PM IST

Massive fire broke out on April 30 in the under-construction building of AIIMS in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse off the flames. No casualties were reported. Further details are underway.