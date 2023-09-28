trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668068
Massive fire broke out due to short circuit in Mumbai's Kurla area

Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Mumbai Fire: A case of massive fire has come to light in Kurla area of ​​Mumbai. Due to short circuit, 5 to 6 shops were gutted in the fire. Let us tell you that the fire department vehicles are continuously trying to extinguish the fire.
