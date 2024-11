videoDetails

Massive fire broke out in a school bus in Ghaziabad

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

A massive fire has occurred in a school bus in Ghaziabad, UP. Mother's Global School bus caught fire. There were 15 to 16 children in the bus at the time of the incident who were evacuated safely. Children have saved their lives by jumping from the school bus.