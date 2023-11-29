trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693308
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Massive fire in Surat's chemical factory

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 10:06 AM IST
News of a massive fire in a chemical factory in Surat city of Gujarat has come to light. There is no news of anyone getting injured in this incident yet.
Follow Us

All Videos

Top News Today : Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update | 22 Nov, 2023
Play Icon11:44
Top News Today : Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update | 22 Nov, 2023
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What is rat-hole mining?
Play Icon51:18
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What is rat-hole mining?
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue operation successful
Play Icon9:49
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue operation successful
Deshhit: Arnold Dix hailed for leading Uttarakhand rescue operation
Play Icon36:13
Deshhit: Arnold Dix hailed for leading Uttarakhand rescue operation
Uttarkashi News: All 41 workers pulled out from tunnel
Play Icon42:52
Uttarkashi News: All 41 workers pulled out from tunnel

Trending Videos

Top News Today : Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update | 22 Nov, 2023
play icon11:44
Top News Today : Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update | 22 Nov, 2023
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What is rat-hole mining?
play icon51:18
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: What is rat-hole mining?
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue operation successful
play icon9:49
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue operation successful
Deshhit: Arnold Dix hailed for leading Uttarakhand rescue operation
play icon36:13
Deshhit: Arnold Dix hailed for leading Uttarakhand rescue operation
Uttarkashi News: All 41 workers pulled out from tunnel
play icon42:52
Uttarkashi News: All 41 workers pulled out from tunnel
Chemical factory fire,chemical factory,Fire in chemical factory,Surat fire,Surat,fire at chemical factory,Fire,gujarat chemical factory blast,chemical factory blast,blast in chemical factory,fire at vadodra chemical factory,bharuch chemical factory fire,fire in chemical factory in gujarat,fire breaks out in chemical factory,chemical factory blast in gujarat,surat factory fire,Factory Fire,explosion in chemical factory,bharuch chemical factory blast,