Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Massive fire incident witnessed in Turkey's Istanbul

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Massive fire incident has been witnessed in Turkey's Istanbul. About 29 people have died in this accident. The cause of the fire has not been known. To know more about the same, watch this report.

All Videos

Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
Play Icon00:59
Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?
Play Icon14:34
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?
IPL 2024: Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
Play Icon23:15
IPL 2024: Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
Know Everything about Mira Bhayandar Case
Play Icon35:50
Know Everything about Mira Bhayandar Case
Sheikh Hasina slams 'Boycott India' campaign
Play Icon28:37
Sheikh Hasina slams 'Boycott India' campaign

Trending Videos

Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
play icon0:59
Four people dies in road accident in UP's Barabanki
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?
play icon14:34
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Who Will Be The Winner?
IPL 2024: Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
play icon23:15
IPL 2024: Lucknow beats Bengaluru by 28 runs
Know Everything about Mira Bhayandar Case
play icon35:50
Know Everything about Mira Bhayandar Case
Sheikh Hasina slams 'Boycott India' campaign
play icon28:37
Sheikh Hasina slams 'Boycott India' campaign