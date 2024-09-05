videoDetails

Massive protest held against alleged illegal construction of mosque in Himachal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 02:46 PM IST

The issue of mosque in Sanjauli, Shimla, Himachal has been escalating. Hindu organizations will protest in Shimla today. The district administration has not given them permission to protest in Sanjauli. Therefore, the protest will be held in Chaura Maidan, Shimla. Hindu organizations are demanding that the illegal mosque be demolished. On the other hand, there is a lot of politics going on on this issue. Reacting to the statement of Himachal Pradesh Minister Anirudh Singh, Asaduddin Owaisi accused Congress of speaking the language of BJP. Minister Anirudh Singh has demanded an investigation into this.