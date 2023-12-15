trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699298
Mathura Eidgah Breaking: Muslim side also got a shock from the Supreme Court on the survey.

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Mathura Eidgah Breaking: The Muslim side has also received a blow from the Supreme Court on the survey. The Supreme Court has refused to interfere in the appointment of the Court Commissioner for the survey by the Allahabad High Court. Advocate Vishnu Jain said that the Supreme Court has refused to impose a stay on the petition of the Muslim side.

