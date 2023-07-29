trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641948
Mathura witnesses severe waterlogging amid downpour

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
The torrential rainfall created havoc in Mathura on July 28. Many parts of the area witnessed waterlogging followed by heavy rainfall. People were seen facing inconvenience amid the severe waterlogging. Traffic also snarled as waterlogging affected normal movement.

