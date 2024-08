videoDetails

Baloch Army Warns Pakistan and China

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 27, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

The fire of protest in Pakistan's Balochistan was burning for a long time. But now it has taken a bigger form. After the big attack by Baloch rebels in Pakistan, now the Baloch Liberation Army has given a big threat to China and Pakistan. In this video released by the Baloch Army, China and Pakistan have been asked to leave Balochistan and warned that if Balochistan is not vacated, then it will have very bad consequences.