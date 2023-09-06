trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658650
Mayawati makes huge remark on India Vs Bharat Controversy

|Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Mayawati on India Vs Bharat: Mayawati's statement on the India Vs India controversy has come to the fore. Mayawati said that playing with the sentiments of the country is unfair. The government is not paying attention to the important issues. Attempts are being made to change the constitution.
