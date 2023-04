videoDetails

Mayawati targets Samajwadi Party!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

SP's National General Secretary Swami Prasad Maurya has repeated the 30 years old slogan. Swami Prasad Maurya said from the stage in Rae Bareli, Mulayam met Kanshi Ram, Jai Shri Ram flew in the air. This slogan was given by BSP-SP at the time of alliance. Now with this statement of Maurya, Mayawati has targeted the SP.