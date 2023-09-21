trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665369
MEA on India vs Canada: What did the Ministry of External Affairs say on the question of Indians in Canada?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
MEA on India vs Canada: External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the functioning of the Indian Consulate and High Commission in Canada has been affected by threats and intimidation. Due to this, we are not able to process visa applications in Canada at this time. We are constantly reviewing these. When the situation becomes normal we will restore normal procedures.
