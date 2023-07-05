trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631355
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Meet Ajit Agarkar, BCCI's New Chief Selector, Indian Pacer Who Created Unwanted Records

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 09:03 PM IST
Ajit Agarkar appointed as the chairman of Team India's senior men’s selection committee. His name was recommended by the three-member cricket advisory committee. Know all about BCCI's new chief selector in this video.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Leader of Sharad faction said – Ajit Pawar has gone for power
play icon9:25
Taal Thok Ke: Leader of Sharad faction said – Ajit Pawar has gone for power
Taal Thok Ke: Sharad's faction leader said - those who were made deputy CM, their so-called scams of 70 crores
play icon9:21
Taal Thok Ke: Sharad's faction leader said - those who were made deputy CM, their so-called scams of 70 crores
Deshhit: Sharad Pawar will not make the mistake of Uddhav! Full roar against the rebel
play icon9:54
Deshhit: Sharad Pawar will not make the mistake of Uddhav! Full roar against the rebel
Deshhit: Ajit said... Sharad Pawar's time is over! Forward in the politics of manipulation?
play icon7:27
Deshhit: Ajit said... Sharad Pawar's time is over! Forward in the politics of manipulation?
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: ISRO Integrates Spacecraft With GSLV-MkIII, Know All About It
play icon1:37
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: ISRO Integrates Spacecraft With GSLV-MkIII, Know All About It
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Leader of Sharad faction said – Ajit Pawar has gone for power
play icon9:25
Taal Thok Ke: Leader of Sharad faction said – Ajit Pawar has gone for power
Taal Thok Ke: Sharad's faction leader said - those who were made deputy CM, their so-called scams of 70 crores
play icon9:21
Taal Thok Ke: Sharad's faction leader said - those who were made deputy CM, their so-called scams of 70 crores
Deshhit: Sharad Pawar will not make the mistake of Uddhav! Full roar against the rebel
play icon9:54
Deshhit: Sharad Pawar will not make the mistake of Uddhav! Full roar against the rebel
Deshhit: Ajit said... Sharad Pawar's time is over! Forward in the politics of manipulation?
play icon7:27
Deshhit: Ajit said... Sharad Pawar's time is over! Forward in the politics of manipulation?
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: ISRO Integrates Spacecraft With GSLV-MkIII, Know All About It
play icon1:37
Chandrayaan-3 Launch: ISRO Integrates Spacecraft With GSLV-MkIII, Know All About It
sports videos,