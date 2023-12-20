videoDetails

Meet Assam Rifles Warrior Havildar Mering Ao, Ashok Chakra Winner

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

Lieutenant General PC Nair, the esteemed Director General of Assam Rifles, had the honor of meeting the indomitable hero, Havildar Mering Ao. This venerable soldier not only displayed unparalleled valor in the crucible of the Second World War but also stood unwavering against Naga insurgents, earning him a distinguished gallantry award. Lt Gen PC Nair recently made a historic visit to 12 Assam Rifles in Mokokchung on December 3, 2023, where he embraced the opportunity to meet this living legend and delve into the extraordinary tapestry of his life. Hailing from the hallowed village of Sungratsu in Mokokchung district, Havildar Mering Ao nurtured a childhood dream of adorning the uniform—a dream that materialized in 1940 when he pledged his allegiance to 3 Assam Rifles during a recruitment rally in Mokokchung. This gallant battalion, part of the renowned 'V' Force, etched its mark in the annals of history during World War-II, undertaking missions of early warning, guerrilla warfare, and clandestine operations deep within Japanese lines.