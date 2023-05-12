NewsVideos
Meet Ramveer Tanwar, Environment Activist Who's Killing the Landfill Sites With Urban Jungles

|Updated: May 12, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
Also known as Pondman of India, Ramveer Tanwar has saved many dead ponds all over India. Ramveer's work was appreciated in PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat, was also called on Mann Ki Baat's 100th special episode. Ramveer is now on a new mission to save the land and soil of populated cities. He is developing Urban Jungles on the landfill sites to transform the dead land to tackle air pollution and land pollution. Know more about Urban Jungles from Ramveer Tanwar.

