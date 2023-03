videoDetails

Meet the Helmet Man of India, Donated 56000 Helmets Free for Road Safety in India | Zee News English

| Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 09:57 PM IST

To date, Raghvendra Singh (36), better known as Helmet Man of India, who even wears a helmet while driving a car, has distributed over 56,000 helmets across the country and saved 30 souls in nearly one decade.