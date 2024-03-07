NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mehbooba's big allegation on PM Modi's Kashmir visit

|Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Mehbooba Mufti on PM Modi: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti has also made serious allegations regarding PM Modi's visit to Kashmir. Mehbooba says that in the cold season, government employees are being taken in buses to the PM's rally. Mehbooba also released a video regarding her allegations. Mehbooba says that she is disappointed to see that employees are being forcibly mobilized to present a beautiful picture.

All Videos

PM Modi At 'Viksit Jammu Kashmir' Event In Srinagar
Play Icon00:43
 PM Modi At 'Viksit Jammu Kashmir' Event In Srinagar
Greater Noida VIRAL VIDEO: Pharmacist Brutally Beaten By Group of People
Play Icon01:30
Greater Noida VIRAL VIDEO: Pharmacist Brutally Beaten By Group of People
Gurugram VIRAL VIDEO : Fight Over ₹9 Chai Demand, Watch The CCTV Footage
Play Icon01:30
 Gurugram VIRAL VIDEO : Fight Over ₹9 Chai Demand, Watch The CCTV Footage
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Coastal Road Tunnel In Mumbai
Play Icon00:16
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Coastal Road Tunnel In Mumbai
Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A alliance's big bet on Chirag Paswan
Play Icon01:49
Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A alliance's big bet on Chirag Paswan

Trending Videos

PM Modi At 'Viksit Jammu Kashmir' Event In Srinagar
play icon0:43
PM Modi At 'Viksit Jammu Kashmir' Event In Srinagar
Greater Noida VIRAL VIDEO: Pharmacist Brutally Beaten By Group of People
play icon1:30
Greater Noida VIRAL VIDEO: Pharmacist Brutally Beaten By Group of People
Gurugram VIRAL VIDEO : Fight Over ₹9 Chai Demand, Watch The CCTV Footage
play icon1:30
Gurugram VIRAL VIDEO : Fight Over ₹9 Chai Demand, Watch The CCTV Footage
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Coastal Road Tunnel In Mumbai
play icon0:16
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Coastal Road Tunnel In Mumbai
Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A alliance's big bet on Chirag Paswan
play icon1:49
Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A alliance's big bet on Chirag Paswan