“Mein samjhata hoon chronology…” Home Minister Amit Shah briefs on Delhi excise duty case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
While debating in the Rajya Sabha over Delhi Service Bill, Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party and said that AAP government transferred officers to Vigilance Department because files related to the 'excise scam' were lying there.

