Mercury dropped after heavy rains ..the national capital got washed away, office goers careful

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 07:08 AM IST
Relief from the humid heat in Delhi NCR... Heavy rains in the morning and early morning.... Drop in temperature in many areas. However, the rain has created a problem for the office goers in the morning.
