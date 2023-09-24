trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666298
Meteorological Department's alert, now rely on God, Nagpur...school-college closed

Sep 24, 2023
Weather Orange Alert in Nagpur: The situation remains very critical due to heavy rain in Nagpur. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert. Seeing the rain in this form, people are scared. Due to heavy rains recently, a situation of waterlogging had also arisen.
