videoDetails

Mexico Prison: 14 killed & many injured in armed attack on prison in Mexican border city Juarez

| Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 04:55 PM IST

At least 14 people died in an armed attack at Mexican prison. Two more died during a later armed aggression elsewhere in Juarez. It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack. An inmate’s relative said all the attackers were in black and better armed than the police.